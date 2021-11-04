Left Menu

Body of youth found in UP village

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 12:39 IST
Body of youth found in UP village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A body with grievous injury marks was found in a forest area in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The half-naked body was found in Pachenda village under the New Mandi police station limits on Wednesday evening, they said, adding that it has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Prima facie, it appears that the man was murdered and his body later dumped in the jungle, the police said.

The victim's identity is being ascertained, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

