Adopt Maha model in Uttarakhand to fight unemployment: Koshyari

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's problem of unemployment can be resolved by adopting the Maharashtra model that promotes agriculture and handicrafts, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has said.

''Farmers in Maharashtra earn well by patenting agricultural products that are unique to the state. Working on the same lines, we too can fetch high prices for rajma and herbs that are produced exclusively in the Himalayan region,'' Koshyari, who originally hails from Uttarakhand, told reporters here on Wednesday.

The issue of unemployment in Uttarakhand can be addressed if the onus is laid on rare and organic agricultural produce cultivated here and the Himalayan crafts, he added.

Koshyari also praised the work done by some NGOs and youths of the state in this direction.

''We have some highly qualified youths in the state who have shown ways to reduce unemployment by creating a market for Himalayan agri crafts and horticulture produce,'' he said.

The veteran leader denied rumors of him getting back to active politics in the state, saying he has grown old.

