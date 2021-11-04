Left Menu

EV maker Bedeo acquires Protean from Evergrande's auto unit

UK-based e-mobility firm Bedeo said on Thursday it has acquired Protean Electric from China Evergrande Group's automotive unit. Bedeo is buying Protean from National Electric Vehicle Sweden, a unit of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group. "This acquisition ensures we will be well capitalised to meet the burgeoning demand from existing and new customers," Protean Chief Executive Officer Andrew Whitehead said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:27 IST
UK-based e-mobility firm Bedeo said on Thursday it has acquired Protean Electric from China Evergrande Group's automotive unit.

Bedeo is buying Protean from National Electric Vehicle Sweden, a unit of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group. Evergrande bought Protean, that produces in-wheel motors, in 2019.

Bedeo did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg News. "This acquisition ensures we will be well capitalised to meet the burgeoning demand from existing and new customers," Protean Chief Executive Officer Andrew Whitehead said.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

