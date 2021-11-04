Left Menu

Indonesia minister says zero-deforestation by 2030 not part of COP26 pledge

An agreement on deforestation by more than 100 countries this week that was signed by Indonesia, home to a third of the world's rainforests, did not contain a pledge to halt deforestation by 2030, a senior Indonesian official said on Thursday. Indonesia's environment minister earlier said such an arrangement would "inappropriate and unfair".

An agreement on deforestation by more than 100 countries this week that was signed by Indonesia, home to a third of the world's rainforests, did not contain a pledge to halt deforestation by 2030, a senior Indonesian official said on Thursday. "The declaration issued does not refer at all to the 'end deforestation by 2030'," vice foreign minister, Mahendra Siregar, said in a statement. Indonesia's environment minister earlier said such an arrangement would "inappropriate and unfair".

