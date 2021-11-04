Indonesia minister says zero-deforestation by 2030 not part of COP26 pledge
An agreement on deforestation by more than 100 countries this week that was signed by Indonesia, home to a third of the world's rainforests, did not contain a pledge to halt deforestation by 2030, a senior Indonesian official said on Thursday. "The declaration issued does not refer at all to the 'end deforestation by 2030'," vice foreign minister, Mahendra Siregar, said in a statement. Indonesia's environment minister earlier said such an arrangement would "inappropriate and unfair".
