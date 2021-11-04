Left Menu

PM Modi to reach Uttarakhand at 6.30 am tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Uttarakhand at 6.30 am on November 5, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Uttarakhand at 6.30 am on November 5, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Dhami said, "The Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it tomorrow. Along with this, Saraswati Ghat, the residence of the pilgrimage priests, has also been ready, which will be dedicated tomorrow. PM will reach here at 6:30 am."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand on Friday where he will unveil the statue, and inaugurate the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. The preparations are in full swing ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath.

Speaking to ANI, Bagish Ling, a priest of Kedarnath temple, said, "We will all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will reach here in the morning. He will do the Maha Rudra Abhishek and pray for the welfare of the nation. He will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. The temple has been decorated with flowers." PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He is also scheduled to address a public rally during his visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

