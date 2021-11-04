Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR's analysis at 2.21 pm today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 339.

Earlier on Wednesday, the concentrations of Pollution Meter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 252 in the 'poor' and 131 in the 'very poor' category respectively. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the air quality is likely to deteriorate on November 5 and November 6 but remain in the 'very poor' category. (ANI)

