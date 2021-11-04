Left Menu

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:13 IST
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR's analysis at 2.21 pm today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 339.

Earlier on Wednesday, the concentrations of Pollution Meter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 252 in the 'poor' and 131 in the 'very poor' category respectively. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the air quality is likely to deteriorate on November 5 and November 6 but remain in the 'very poor' category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021