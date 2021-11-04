Left Menu

Japan court rejects bid to halt Shikoku Electric reactor restart

"We have not set a new schedule for the restart," a spokesperson for Shikoku Electric said after the latest ruling, adding that the company plans to continue dialogue with local authorities and residents. The utility's latest earnings estimate for its current financial year to March 31 is based on an assumption that the No.3 reactor would restart in late October.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:17 IST
Japan court rejects bid to halt Shikoku Electric reactor restart
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc is free to restart the No.3 reactor at its Ikata nuclear power station after the Hiroshima District Court rejected an injunction sought by local residents, the company said on Thursday.

The residents had said that the Ikata reactor was vulnerable to major earthquakes, but Shikoku Electric said the court accepted the company's safety assurances. The 890 megawatt No. 3 reactor has been shut since December 2019, first for scheduled maintenance and then because of another court case in January last year.

Last March a court ruling on the case was overturned but the restart of the reactor was pushed back again after a violation of security regulations. "We have not set a new schedule for the restart," a spokesperson for Shikoku Electric said after the latest ruling, adding that the company plans to continue dialogue with local authorities and residents.

The utility's latest earnings estimate for its current financial year to March 31 is based on an assumption that the No.3 reactor would restart in late October. Any further delay will cost the company about 3 billion yen ($26 million) a month, its spokesperson said. ($1 = 114.0300 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021