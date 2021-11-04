Vietnam tanker seized by Iran seen transferring cargo - TankerTrackers
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:21 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker, Sothys, has been spotted on Thursday transferring 700,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil to an Iran-flagged tanker, Tankertrackers.com said on Twitter.
American and Vietnamese officials have said Iranian forces seized the Sothys last month off the Iranian coast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnamese
- Iran
- Iranian
- Sothys
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPSC launches helpline for govt job aspirants from economically weaker section, backward classes
Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot - Iran state TV
Saudi foreign minister, U.S. special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA
Saudi foreign minister, U.S. Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA
U.S., European officials to discuss Iran on Friday in Paris -sources