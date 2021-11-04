Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:21 IST
Vietnam tanker seized by Iran seen transferring cargo - TankerTrackers
A Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker, Sothys, has been spotted on Thursday transferring 700,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil to an Iran-flagged tanker, Tankertrackers.com said on Twitter.

American and Vietnamese officials have said Iranian forces seized the Sothys last month off the Iranian coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

