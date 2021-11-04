International Energy Forum commends India on net zero goal

The International Energy Forum (IEF), the world's largest energy organisation with 71 member countries, on Thursday commended India for announcing the goal to reach net zero emissions by 2070.

India, a member of IEF, aims to increase non-fossil energy to 500 gigawatts (GW), supply 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources, reduce CO2 emissions by one billion tonnes, and cut carbon intensity by 45 per cent.

IEF Secretary General Joseph McMonigle commended India for announcing net zero goal at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in the UK, the agency said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the conference in Glasgow that India would reach the target of net zero by 2070.

''I commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi... for presenting ambitious net zero targets and renewable energy goals at the COP26 conference,'' said McMonigle.

He said he was looking forward to working with the energy ministers of India to support the country's policies and plans to achieve the goals.

At COP26, Modi reiterated his stance that the industrialised world should support developing nations by raising more money to accelerate the shift to clean energy.

''It is India's expectation that the world's developed nations make USD 1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible,'' he said.

IEF member countries account for 90 per cent of the global energy market.

IEF is the global home of energy dialogue promoting energy security, market stability and transparency in transition to a sustainable and inclusive future.

