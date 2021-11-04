9 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Gopalganj
At least nine people were reported dead in Bihar's Gopalganj district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, informed Gopalganj District Magistrate Dr Nawal Kishor Choudhary on Thursday.
ANI | Gopalganj (Bihar) | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
At least nine people were reported dead in Bihar's Gopalganj district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, informed Gopalganj District Magistrate Dr Nawal Kishor Choudhary on Thursday.
As per the District Magistrate, seven people were also hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the district. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Gopalganj
- District Magistrate
- Gopalganj district
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Kovind arrives in Patna for Bihar Assembly centenary celebrations
Bihar by-elections: EC bans exit poll results in last 48 hours before end of polling
Kovind lauds Bihar's prohibition law, recalls its rich political history
President Kovind attends function to mark 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Bhavan
'Cong to contest all 40 Bihar LS seats after RJD’s breach of coalition dharma'