Cabinet welcomes President Ramaphosa's intervention in Eswatini

Cabinet has since welcomed the agreement that Eswatini will embark on a process towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:04 IST
In a statement released by the President’s Office this week, it said the two leaders held discussions on a broad range of matters relating to the political and security situation in the Kingdom. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Cabinet says it noted and welcomed the intervention of President Cyril Ramaphosa following the pro-democracy unrests that have engulfed Eswatini.

In his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, President Ramaphosa, concluded a one-day working visit to Eswatini with His Majesty King Mswati III on Tuesday, 2 November 2021.

Their talks follow a visit to the Kingdom by Special Envoys on 21 and 22 October 2021, who were directed to visit the landlocked country by the President.

In a statement released by the President's Office this week, it said the two leaders held discussions on a broad range of matters relating to the political and security situation in the Kingdom.

"The deliberations resolved that the Kingdom of Eswatini will embark on a process that will work towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum."

Cabinet has since welcomed the agreement that Eswatini will embark on a process towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum.

"Cabinet calls on all stakeholders amongst EmaSwati to work together to end violence and conflict, and maintain peace and calm in the Kingdom."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

