Govt to participate in 16 Days of Activism from 25 Nov to 10 Dec

The 16 Days campaign forms the centre point of the government’s comprehensive 365 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:08 IST
The government will participate in the 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children campaign from 25 November to 10 December 2021.

According to the Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, who was addressing the media on outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the United Nations campaign will heighten awareness of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the country.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the global 16 Days campaign.

Cabinet has welcomed the triple life sentence handed down to rapist and murderer Mfanasibili Cornelius Mnisi, 29, by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela recently.

"This harsh sentence demonstrates the zero-tolerance approach against GBVF by the criminal justice system," Gungubele said.

By working together with the police and other law-enforcement agencies, Cabinet believes it will make South Africa's communities safer for all.

Gungubele called on every citizen to be vigilant and report all GBVF-related incidents to the police or call the National GBVF Command Centre on 0800 428 428 or Stop Gender Violence Helpline on 0800 150 150/*120*7867#.

Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Bill of 2021

In addition, Cabinet approved the submission of the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures), Amendment Bill of 2021, to Parliament for processing.

According to the Minister, the proposed amendments provide for the mechanism to enforce the taking of buccal samples from cells on the inside of the person's cheek from people convicted under Schedule 8 offences.

The Schedule 8 offences include sexual offences, robbery, human trafficking and culpable homicide.

"The collected buccal samples will facilitate future prosecutions for re-offenders," said Gungubele.

Meanwhile, the Bill will also enable the establishment of a comprehensive forensic DNA database to strengthen the fight against crime by capacitating the police with evidence to investigate and solve serious crimes, the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

