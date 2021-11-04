Left Menu

T20 WORLD CUP SCOREBOARD: Australia vs Bangladesh

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh here on Thursday. Bangladesh innings Mohammad Naimc Cummins b Hazlewood 17 Liton Das b Starc 0 Soumya Sarkar b Hazlewood 5 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Maxwell 1 Mahmudullah c Wade b Starc 16 Afif Hossain c Finch b Zampa 0 Shamim Hossain c Wade b Zampa 19 Mahedi Hasan lbw b Zampa 0 Taskin Ahmed not out 6 Mustafizur Rahman c Steven Smith b Zampa 4 Shoriful Islam c Finch b Zampa 0 Extras: (lb-1, w-4) 5 Total: 73 all out in 15 overs Fall of wickets: 1-1, 6-2, 10-3, 32-4, 33-5, 62-6, 62-7, 65-8, 73-9 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-21-2, Josh Hazlewood 2-0-8-2, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-6-1, Pat Cummins 3-0-18-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-19-5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

