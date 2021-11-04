Left Menu

BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali

Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Thursday exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-11-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 17:33 IST
BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali
Visual from Attari-Wagah border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Thursday exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali. Visual of sharing sweets between two teams also came from Gujarat and Rajasthan.

BSF and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets on the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat and in the Barmer sector of Rajasthan. Indian Army and Pakistan Army were also seen exchanging sweets at Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control (LoC) on the occasion of Diwali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021