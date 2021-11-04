BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali
Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Thursday exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali.
Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Thursday exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali. Visual of sharing sweets between two teams also came from Gujarat and Rajasthan.
BSF and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets on the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat and in the Barmer sector of Rajasthan. Indian Army and Pakistan Army were also seen exchanging sweets at Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control (LoC) on the occasion of Diwali. (ANI)
