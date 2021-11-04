QUOTES-'End of coal in sight' - what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Thursday, Nov. 4:

COP26 PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA "Today I think we can say that the end of coal is in sight."

INDONESIAN FINANCE MINISTER SRI MULYANI INDRAWATI "We need to have funding to retire coal earlier and to build the new capacity of renewable energy."

EU ENERGY COMMISSIONER KADRI SIMSON "The current situation on the energy markets is no reason to pause the coal exit. On the contrary, it shows the urgency to accelerate the roll-out of clean energy solutions and dramatically reduce our reliance on fossil fuels."

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY CHIEF FATIH BIROL "New @IEA analysis shows that fully achieving all net-zero pledges to date & the Global Methane Pledge by those who signed it would limit global warming to 1.8C. A big step forward, but much more needed!"

UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR INGER ANDERSEN "Even as we look to step up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions – efforts that are still not anywhere strong enough – we must dramatically up our game to adapt."

INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT MINISTER SITI NURBAYA BAKAR "Forcing Indonesia to (reach) zero deforestation in 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair."

PIERRE FRIEDLINGSTEIN, CLIMATE MODELLING RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF EXETER On study showing CO2 emissions already back near pre-pandemic levels:

"We were expecting to see some rebound. What surprised us was the intensity and rapidity of the rebound."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)