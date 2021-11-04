France: consultations ongoing on response to Iran's lack of cooperation with IAEA
- Country:
- France
France said on Thursday it was consulting with its allies over how to respond to Iran's lack of cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, a day after Tehran announced it would return to nuclear talks with world powers at the end of the November.
"Together with our partners, we remain very attentive to ensuring that Iran respects its commitments, and we remain in close consultation on the response to be provided," Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing.
The agency will hold its Board of governors meeting before the nuclear talks resume. Western parties to the nuclear deal have called for Iran to resume dialogue and cooperation with the agency immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Board of governors
- Iran
- Anne-Claire Legendre
- U.N.
- Tehran
ALSO READ
UPSC launches helpline for govt job aspirants from economically weaker section, backward classes
Junior Hockey WC: India to begin title defence against France
Madrid forward Benzema absent for blackmail trial in France
Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot - Iran state TV
Saudi foreign minister, U.S. special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA