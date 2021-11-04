France: consultations ongoing on response to Iran's lack of cooperation with IAEA

France said on Thursday it was consulting with its allies over how to respond to Iran's lack of cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, a day after Tehran announced it would return to nuclear talks with world powers at the end of the November.

"Together with our partners, we remain very attentive to ensuring that Iran respects its commitments, and we remain in close consultation on the response to be provided," Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing.

The agency will hold its Board of governors meeting before the nuclear talks resume. Western parties to the nuclear deal have called for Iran to resume dialogue and cooperation with the agency immediately.

