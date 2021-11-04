Kedarnath Temple decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath Temple was illuminated with colourful lighting on Thursday evening.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath Temple was illuminated with colourful lighting on Thursday evening. The 'Aarti' also performed at Kedarnath Temple this evening.
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr S S Sandhu visited the Shri Kedar Nath Dham site to review preparations today. He took stock of the ongoing reconstruction works in the Dham and gave necessary directions to the subordinate officers to finalise the preparations. Earlier on Wednesday, the temple was decorated with eight quintals of flowers.
PM Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple on Friday. He will offer prayers and inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveil the statue. PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He is also scheduled to address a public rally during his visit. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
More than 50 new airports or those which were not in service earlier have been made operational under UDAN scheme: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits rain-hit areas of Kumaon
Previous government did not have will to fight corruption, says PM Narendra Modi while virtually addressing joint conference of CVC and CBI in Gujarat.
New international airport at Kushinagar of Uttar Pradesh will boost connectivity, tourism: PM Narendra Modi.