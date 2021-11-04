Left Menu

Kedarnath Temple decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath Temple was illuminated with colourful lighting on Thursday evening.

ANI | Uttarakhand | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:46 IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath Temple was illuminated with colourful lighting on Thursday evening. The 'Aarti' also performed at Kedarnath Temple this evening.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr S S Sandhu visited the Shri Kedar Nath Dham site to review preparations today. He took stock of the ongoing reconstruction works in the Dham and gave necessary directions to the subordinate officers to finalise the preparations. Earlier on Wednesday, the temple was decorated with eight quintals of flowers.

PM Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple on Friday. He will offer prayers and inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveil the statue. PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He is also scheduled to address a public rally during his visit. (ANI)

