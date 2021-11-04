President extends warm wishes to SA’s Hindu community on Deepavali

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his warm wishes to South Africa's Hindu community for their observance of the religious festival of Deepavali, known as the Festival of Lights.

The President said that as an occasion of religious devotion and cultural expression, Diwali is a rich and enriching feature of the nation's valued and enviable diversity.

"It is also an occasion on which we acknowledge the ties of history that bind our nation to other parts of the world. South Africa's Hindu community makes a significant contribution to the spiritual, ethical, economic and cultural life of our nation through the values of honesty, patience and compassion," he said.

President Ramaphosa said that these are values and moral duties of which society is in great need, as we seek to rebuild the country's economy and overcome poverty, unemployment and inequality.

"At the dawn of the Hindu New Year, this is not only a time for reflection and for a fresh commitment among Hindu devotees but an opportunity for all of us to play our part in moral and ethical renewal in our country and in reaching out to the most vulnerable among us," the President said.

The President wishes the Hindu community a period of blessed spiritual and social fellowship within the provisions of the COVID-19 health regulations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)