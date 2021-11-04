Left Menu

J-K: Cultural show organised to promote Sufi music in valley

To revive the cultural history of the valley, the Kashmir Society International Group has organised a two-day Sufi cultural show called "Sufi Virasat".

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:55 IST
Sufi cultural show organised to promote Sufi music in Kashmir valley (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To revive the cultural history of the valley, the Kashmir Society International Group has organised a two-day Sufi cultural show called "Sufi Virasat". The programme witnessed Sufi music performed by renowned Sufi singers of the valley. The speakers in the event highlighted the importance of Sufi culture.

Speaking to ANI, Mufti Mohd. Shafi, a participant said the main purpose of the event is to make people aware of Sufi music. "Our youngsters are not aware of Sufi culture, they have forgotten the history. They are even involved in the wrong activities. The aim of the programme is to tell people about the history of Sufi music," he added.

Gulzar Ganai, Sufi Singer said that Kashmir has a cultural history and this show will inform people about Sufi music. "It is time to bring those untold poets and singers into the limelight," he added.

Farooq Renzu Shah, the organiser of the show, said, "Who knows about people who write books? Who remembers them? Writing a book is not easy it takes time. Therefore this event is of value to those people." A good number of people including writers, poets, authors, and other intellectuals have also attended the show. (ANI)

