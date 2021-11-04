Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: Sri Lanka vs West Indies

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:30 IST
Scoreboard of the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup between West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Scoreboard Sri Lanka Pathum Nissanka c Hetmyer b DJ Bravo 51 Kusal Perera c&b Russell 29 Charith Asalanka c Hetmyer b Russell 68 Dasun Shanaka not out 25 Chamika Karunaratne not out 3 Extras (lb-4, w-9) 13 Total (For 3 wkts, 20 Overs) 189 Fall of Wickets: 1-42, 2-133, 3-179 Bowling: Roston Chase 1-0-6-0, Jason Holder 4-0-37-0, Ravi Rampaul 4-0-37-0, Andre Russell 4-0-33-2, Akeal Hosein 2-0-22-0, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-42-1, Kieron Pollard 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

