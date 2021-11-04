Left Menu

Kerala reports 7,545 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths

Kerala reported 7,545 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:17 IST
Kerala reports 7,545 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the State Health Department bulletin, the total active caseload in the state is 74,552.

According to the State Health Department bulletin, the total active caseload in the state is 74,552.

A total of 5,936 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. As per the bulletin, 71,841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

