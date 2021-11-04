Left Menu

NCB seizes 700 grams of suspected heroin in Mumbai

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday seized 700 grams of white coloured powder, purported to be heroin from Mumbai's International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday seized 700 grams of white coloured powder, purported to be heroin from Mumbai's International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex. According to a release by NCB Mumbai Zone Unit, a team of NCB Mumbai recovered and seized 700 grams of off white coloured powder purported to be heroin at International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex, Mumbai from courier parcel dated October 29.

During further follow-up action, NCB recorded the statement of the parcel's consignee named Krishna Murari Prasad, resident of Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday. For further investigation, Prasad was summoned to the NCB Mumbai office. Further investigation is underway (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

