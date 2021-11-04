Left Menu

West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee dies at age 75

West Bengal minister and senior All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee passed away at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, confirms Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:39 IST
West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee dies at age 75
TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal minister and senior All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee passed away at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, confirms Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

Mukherjee was 75.

"His mortal remains will be kept at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata tomorrow morning for people to pay their last respects," the CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021