West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee dies at age 75

West Bengal minister and senior All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee passed away at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, confirms Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

Mukherjee was 75.

"His mortal remains will be kept at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata tomorrow morning for people to pay their last respects," the CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)