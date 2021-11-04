Left Menu

Delhi reports 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death for 13th consecutive day

Delhi reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:44 IST
Delhi reports 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death for 13th consecutive day
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. No death was recorded for the thirteenth consecutive day due to the disease.

As per the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the cumulative caseload has escalated to 14,40,003 including 303 active cases. The overall recoveries stand at 14,14,609 with 57 more discharges in the last 24 hours. The death toll has remained at 25,091. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.08 per cent.

The bulletin said that 51,256 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Delhi, Mumbai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021