Delhi police commissioner visits several places, distributes sweets among personnel
On the Occasion of Diwali, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday visited many places in Delhi and distributed sweets among police personnel on duty.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 23:00 IST
These places include C-Hexagon, India Gate and Pragati Maidan. (ANI)
