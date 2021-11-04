SCOREBOARD: Sri Lanka vs West Indies

West Indies innings: Chris Gaylec W Hasaranga b B Fernando 1 Evin Lewisb B Fernando 8 Nicholas Pooran c Dananjaya b Chameera 46 Roston Chase c B Rajapaksa b C Karunaratne 9 Shimron Hetmyer not out 81 Andre Russellc and b C Karunaratne 2 Kieron Pollard b W Hasaranga 0 Jason Holder C Karunaratne b Shanaka 8 Dwayne Bravo b W Hasaranga 0 Akeal Hosein not out 1 Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 7, nb 1) 11 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 169 Fall of Wickets 1-1, 10-2, 47-3, 77-4, 94-5, 107-6, 117-7, 131-8 Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-21-0, Binura Fernando 2-0-24-2, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-41-1, Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-43-2, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-18-1, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-19-2.

