New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams says he will take his first paychecks in Bitcoin
Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 23:52 IST
New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said in a Tweet on Thursday that he would take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin and that the city would become the "center of the "cryptocurrency industry."
