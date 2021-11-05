QUOTES-How to save the Amazon: what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

COP26, a U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/wrapup-politicians-exit-cop26-130tn-worth-financiers-take-stage-2021-11-03 critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November.

Here are some quotes from participants on Thursday, Nov. 4:

ALEXANDRE SARAIVA, A FORMER POLICE CHIEF IN BRAZIL'S AMAZON REGION, urging Europe to crack down on illegal timber imports

"With political will, it is possible to put an end to the deforestation of the Amazon in six months."

JULES KORTENHORST, CEO OF RMI, A NON-PROFIT WORKING ON THE GLOBAL ENERGY TRANSITION

On more than 100 countries pledging to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels: "The impact of the methane pledge is really enormous."

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY CHIEF FATIH BIROL

"New @IEA analysis shows that fully achieving all net zero pledges to date & the Global Methane Pledge by those who signed it would limit global warming to 1.8C. A big step forward, but much more needed!"

SELWIN HART, SPECIAL ADVISOR TO THE U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ON CLIMATE ACTION

"Fatih, I heard your numbers. But based on the NDCs (nationally determined contributions) that have been submitted, the world is on a 2.7 degree pathway – a catastrophic pathway. And therefore we are a long way from keeping the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement alive. We cannot be complacent. We cannot celebrate before we've done the job."

COP26 PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA

"Today I think we can say that the end of coal is in sight."

CLIMATE INVESTMENT FUNDS CEO MAFALDA DUARTE

"Coal is a high-emitting power source at odds with a climate-smart future. Markets are starting to trend in the right direction, but the transition is not happening fast enough to respond to the urgency of the climate crisis."

INDONESIAN FINANCE MINISTER SRI MULYANI INDRAWATI

"We need to have funding to retire coal earlier and to build the new capacity of renewable energy."

EU ENERGY COMMISSIONER KADRI SIMSON "The current situation on the energy markets is no reason to pause the coal exit. On the contrary it shows the urgency to accelerate the roll out of clean energy solutions and dramatically reduce our reliance on fossil fuels."

UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR INGER ANDERSEN

"Even as we look to step up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions – efforts that are still not anywhere strong enough – we must dramatically up our game to adapt."

INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT MINISTER SITI NURBAYA BAKAR

"Forcing Indonesia to (reach) zero deforestation in 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair."

PIERRE FRIEDLINGSTEIN, CLIMATE MODELLING RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF EXETER

On study showing CO2 emissions already back near pre-pandemic levels:

"We were expecting to see some rebound. What surprised us was the intensity and rapidity of the rebound."

KENYAN ENERGY CABINET SECRETARY MONICA JUMA

"It is crucial that African countries ... can meaningfully participate in the economies of the future of energy ... What is needed is bold leadership and commitment to follow through."

CLIMATE ACTIVIST GRETA THUNBERG

On Cop26: "A global north greenwash festival"

