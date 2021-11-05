Left Menu

Karnataka reports 261 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karnataka reported 261 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-11-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 00:55 IST
Karnataka reports 261 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka reported 261 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.48 per cent.

During the same duration, 296 people recovered from the infection while five people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the tally of the current active Covid cases to 8,267. As per the bulletin, the state has recorded 29,89,275 Covid cases so far. Out of this, 29,42,884 people have recovered from the infection while 38,095 people have lost their lives to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021