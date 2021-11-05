Left Menu

Delhi's AQI slips close to 'severe' category on Diwali; firecracker bursting witnessed despite ban

The air quality in the national capital on Diwali deteriorated from the upper end of the "very poor" category to its lower end, almost touching the "severe" category.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 01:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in the national capital on Diwali deteriorated from the upper end of the "very poor" category to its lower end, almost touching the "severe" category. Despite the Delhi government's ban on firecrackers, several people were seen bursting crackers on street on the occasion of Diwali, contributing to the degradation of the air quality, amid increased contribution from farm fires.

The sky here hung heavy with smoke, and the visibility was also affected. As a layer of smog enveloped the Delhi skies, several people here complained of itchy throat and watery eyes. As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi (overall) is presently at 386 and is continuing to slip further.

The AQI near IIT Delhi was recorded to be 395, while in the NCR region of Gurugram and Noida, the air quality was recorded at 389 and 448 respectively. "The overall air quality of Delhi is plunged into the upper end of very poor category...It will continue to fall now and may enter at the edge of the "very poor" to "severe" category by tonight...," SAFAR informed.

"If firecrackers are burned even 50 per cent of last year then PM2.5 will enter 'severe' category by midnight and shoot up rapidly by today early morning with AQI even crossing 500+," it added. The extremely calm wind conditions in Delhi combined with a 25 per cent stubble share (fire count 2293) are two major factors of pollution today.

As per the SAFAR model forecast, the stubble share will touch ~35 per cent today (November 5) and ~40 per cent on November 6 and November 7. The AQI, with the concentrations of Pollution Meter (PM) 2.5 is likely to slip to 420 by today afternoon, SAFAR predicted.

"Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

