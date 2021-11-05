Left Menu

Delhi Police Commissioner extends Diwali greetings, distributes sweets among personnel on night duty

On the Occasion of Diwali, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana distributed sweets to personnel deployed for patrolling in the city on Thursday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 03:23 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the Occasion of Diwali, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana distributed sweets to personnel deployed for patrolling in the city on Thursday night. Asthana visited several places including C-Hexagon, India Gate and Pragati Maidan where he greeted the police personnel on duty.

"I am visiting various places to boost their morale. Our personnel are deployed everywhere including crowded places to ensure there is no mishap and people are safe," Asthana told ANI. Meanwhile, firecrackers were burst at many places in the national capital on Thursday despite a ban.

Notably, the Delhi government has banned the bursting and sale of all firecrackers, including green crackers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

