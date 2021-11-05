Left Menu

BJP national president JP Nadda celebrates Diwali with family

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda celebrated Diwali with his family at his residence in Delhi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 04:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 04:13 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda celebrates Diwali with family
BJP national president JP Nadda celebrates Diwali with family. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda celebrated Diwali with his family at his residence in Delhi on Thursday. Nadda wished the nation a happy Diwali and said, "I hope that this festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's lives."

"Greetings on the auspicious festival of Diwali. Jai Siya Ram!" the party chief also tweeted. Dressed in ethnic clothing, Nadda and his family lit diyas and performed pooja on Diwali evening.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan. Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021