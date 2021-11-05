Left Menu

One dead, five injured after assailants fire at family in Gurugram

One person was killed and five others were injured after assailants fired at the family of a former sarpanch in the Kasan village of Manesar region in Gurugram on Thursday.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 05-11-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 04:29 IST
Vir Singh, SP, Pataudi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and five others were injured after assailants fired at the family of a former sarpanch in the Kasan village of Manesar region in Gurugram on Thursday. The accused are currently on the run.

As per the police, the family was attacked due to old, mutual enmity. The relatives of the victims allege that a man named Rinku is behind this attack since he had an enmity with the family. The incident happened when the family was doing Diwali Pujan on occasion of Diwali inside their house. The assailants entered the house of the victims and started firing at everyone. A 21-year-old youngster was killed due to the attack while an 8-year-old child was also injured. The pet dog of the family also sustained injuries in the firing while he was trying to protect one of the family members.

Currently, the five injured are hospitalised out of which condition of two is critical. Vir Singh, Superintendent of Police, Pataudi said, "Shots were fired at the family by the assailants. The attack took place over an old, mutual enmity. The investigation into the matter is going on and the search for the accused is on. The injured have been admitted to Medanta Hospital." (ANI)

