Left Menu

Surat company gifts electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gift

On the occasion of Diwali, a company in Surat gifted electric scooters to its employees as a gift.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-11-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 06:10 IST
Surat company gifts electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gift
Surat company gifts electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gift. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Diwali, a company in Surat gifted electric scooters to its employees as a gift. "In view of increasing fuel prices and other factors we've decided to gift electric vehicles to our employees," said Subhash Dawar, Director of the company.

"This issue not only remains in the media headlines but has also affected the financials stand of the company. This will not only save the expenditure on fuel but will also allow our company to contribute towards environmental protection and green appearance," he added. Subhash further said that he has always believed in the goodwill of the environment, and likes to live in the company of nature. He also mentioned that it is his passion to take every possible step for the protection of the environment.

Subhash Dawar's son Chirag Dawar, who looks after the business, said that the company has gifted as many as 35 of its employees' electric scooters as a Diwali gift. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021