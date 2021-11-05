Lakhs of devotees gather for Deepdan Mela on occasion of Diwali in Chitrakoot

About 25-30 lakh devotees have reached Chitrakoot to be a part of the 'Deepdaan fair' on the occasion of Diwali. Both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh administrations have made elaborate arrangements, be it for the devotees or security arrangements.

As a part of this ritual, devotees take a bath in the Mandakini river, do 'Parikrama' of God Kamadgiri, offer lamps and pray for the fulfilment of their wishes. Satna District Magistrate Ajay Katesaria said to ANI, "Around 25-30 lakh devotees have reached Chitrakoot. Last time, fewer people had come here. Both UP and Madhya Pradesh administrations have made adequate arrangements to ensure people's safety. Most of the devotees are coming from UP." (ANI)

