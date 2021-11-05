Left Menu

Lakhs of devotees gather for Deepdan Mela on occasion of Diwali in Chitrakoot

About 25-30 lakh devotees have reached Chitrakoot to be a part of 'Deepdaan fair' on the occasion of Diwali.

ANI | Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-11-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 06:23 IST
Lakhs of devotees gather for Deepdan Mela on occasion of Diwali in Chitrakoot
Lakhs of devotees have gathered in Chitrakoot for Deepdan Mela. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 25-30 lakh devotees have reached Chitrakoot to be a part of the 'Deepdaan fair' on the occasion of Diwali. Both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh administrations have made elaborate arrangements, be it for the devotees or security arrangements.

As a part of this ritual, devotees take a bath in the Mandakini river, do 'Parikrama' of God Kamadgiri, offer lamps and pray for the fulfilment of their wishes. Satna District Magistrate Ajay Katesaria said to ANI, "Around 25-30 lakh devotees have reached Chitrakoot. Last time, fewer people had come here. Both UP and Madhya Pradesh administrations have made adequate arrangements to ensure people's safety. Most of the devotees are coming from UP." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021