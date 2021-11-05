Left Menu

Mizoram reports 508 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Friday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 05-11-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 08:07 IST
Mizoram reports 508 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Friday. As per the data shared by the state government at 7 am today, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 6,141.

The daily positivity rate stands at 14.18 per cent. A total of 1,24,026 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and as many as 440 people have succumbed to the virus.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 1,17,445. (ANI)

Also Read: Cartridges, explosives seized in Mizoram

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021