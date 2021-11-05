Left Menu

PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-11-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 08:56 IST
PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. Located on the bank of Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

After offering prayer at the temple on Friday morning, Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works. The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects. Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021