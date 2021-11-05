Left Menu

Delhi Fire Services received around 152 calls on Diwali, 25 pc less than last year

Nearly 152 calls for reporting fire were received by Fire Service Department in the national capital on the occasion of Diwali,yesterday, which is less than 25 per cent compared to last year, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 10:03 IST
Delhi Fire Services received around 152 calls on Diwali, 25 pc less than last year
Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total 152 calls for reporting fire were received by Fire Service Department in the national capital on the occasion of Diwali, yesterday, which is 25 per cent less compared to last year, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services on Friday. "About 36 more fire calls were received post-midnight and all of them were in the category of 'normal' fire," the Garg said.

"We have received 152 calls on Diwali this time which is 25 per cent less than last year. A total of four calls are suspected to be connected with firecrackers. No serious fire incident occurred on Diwali. No major fire calls have been received," he noted. "People burst fewer firecrackers this year," he added.

Despite the ban, people in several areas of the national capital were seen burning firecrackers, thereby contributing to the already poor air quality in the national capital. Notably, the Delhi government had banned the bursting and sale of all firecrackers, including green crackers.

Following the celebrations of the festival, the air quality in various parts of the National Capital Region deteriorated as it entered the 'severe' category on Friday morning. As per the Ministry Earth Sciences' SAFAR-India application, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida slipped to the 'severe' category. The concentration of Pollution Meter (PM) 10 stood at 448.

In Delhi overall, the AQI stood at 386 with a PM concentration of 2.5. Meanwhile, the concentration of PM 10 stood at 430 in Mathura Road today morning.

As a thick layer of smog shrouds Delhi, several people here complained of itchy throat and watery eyes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021