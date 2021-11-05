Left Menu

UP: 5 killed in mishap on Yamuna expressway

At least five persons were killed in a road mishap on the Mathura-Yamuna expressway on Friday morning, the police informed.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-11-2021 10:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least five persons were killed in a road mishap on the Mathura-Yamuna expressway on Friday morning, the police informed. The police further informed that the accident was caused by a collision between a car and a private bus when the bus was on its way from Agra to Noida.

The bus broke the fencing when the bus driver apparently slept at the wheel. Among the dead, 4 car occupants and the bus driver died, the police added. Police and expressway security personnel have reached the spot. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

