Mumbai: Man arrested over Rs 4 cr heroin seizure to be produced before court today

A man who was arrested over seizure of heroin worth Rs 4 crore from Mumbai's International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex will be produced before court today, informed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 11:36 IST
Arrested accused Krishna Murari Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man who was arrested over seizure of heroin worth Rs 4 crore from Mumbai's International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex will be produced before court today, informed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). A team of NCB Mumbai recovered and seized 700 grams of white coloured powder purported to be heroin at International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex, Mumbai from a courier parcel dated October 29.

During further follow-up action, NCB recorded the statement of the parcel's consignee named Krishna Murari Prasad, resident of Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday. Prasad was summoned to the NCB Mumbai office.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

