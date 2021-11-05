Bharat Petroleum Bets Big on EV Charging Infrastructure

• The Company has chalked out a plan to offer charging stations at around 7,000 petrol pumps over the next few years out of total of 19,000+ retail outlets • Building a robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure will provide the Company a new business opportunity as well as a hedge against the risk of displacement of auto fuels Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company is betting big on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and has chalked out a plan to offer charging stations at around 7,000 petrol pumps over next few years. The Company has a distribution network involving 19,000+ retail outlets (fuel stations) across the country. The EV charging infrastructure will provide the Company a new business opportunity as well as a hedge against the risk of displacement of auto fuels.

The EV ecosystem in India is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years in India as auto manufacturers turn to electric vehicles to attract new consumers. The Companies that stand to benefit from this shift to EVs are the ones with a strong distribution network. BPCL, the second-largest oil marketing company (OMC) is a formidable player with a nationwide network of fuel stations and distributors that can help in offering the EV charging facility in a short span of time compared to companies that are yet to build the physical infrastructure of retail outlets.

"Over the next few years, we are aiming at reaching the count of 7,000 stations to support the growing EV industry and these stations would be known as 'Energy Stations'," said Mr. Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum.

"EV charging infrastructure is one of the five focused segments that BPCL is working on along with Petchem, Gas, Consumer Retailing, Renewables & Biofuels that will serve the energy needs of the nation," Mr. Singh said.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second-largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations, and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 19,000 Retail Outlets, over 6,100 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 64 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants, and 4 cross-country pipelines.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering with communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building, and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

