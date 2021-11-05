Left Menu

Amit Shah wishes people on Gujarati New Year

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of Gujarati New Year extended greetings to the people of Gujarat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 13:09 IST
Amit Shah wishes people on Gujarati New Year
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of Gujarati New Year extended greetings to the people of Gujarat. "Happy New Year to all!! Wishing you all the best for the coming year in the form of happiness, prosperity, security and goodwill ..!!," tweeted Shah in Gujarati.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarati New Year. "Happy New Year to all Gujaratis... !! Happy New Year that is starting from today," tweeted the Prime Minister in Gujarati. He said, "The new year starting from today will bring happiness and prosperity in your life, keep you healthy and lead you to a new step of progress."

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. On this day people visit the temple to offer puja to deities. Dressed up in festival finery, people meet their relatives and friends to wish them a new year. The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it is marked the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day. The enterprising people, mostly engaged in business, herald their Bestu Varas with celebrations, feast and revelry.

Gujarati New Year also coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations in north India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year. The day is also observed by worshiping the Govardhan Hill, as according to legends, Lord Krishna worshipped the hill in order to protect the people of Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh from heavy rain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021