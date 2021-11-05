Left Menu

Iran says its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium has reached 25 kg - state media

"So far, we have produced 25 kilograms of 60% uranium," the media quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, as saying. In April, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Tehran had started the process of enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, confirming earlier statements by Iranian officials. Iran said in June it had made 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60%.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 05-11-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 13:13 IST
Iran says its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium has reached 25 kg - state media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran says its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium has reached 25 kilograms, state media reported on Friday. "So far, we have produced 25 kilograms of 60% uranium," the media quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, as saying.

In April, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Tehran had started the process of enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, confirming earlier statements by Iranian officials. Iran said in June it had made 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60%. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021