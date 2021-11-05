Iran says its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium has reached 25 kg - state media
"So far, we have produced 25 kilograms of 60% uranium," the media quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, as saying. In April, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Tehran had started the process of enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, confirming earlier statements by Iranian officials. Iran said in June it had made 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60%.
Iran says its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium has reached 25 kilograms, state media reported on Friday. "So far, we have produced 25 kilograms of 60% uranium," the media quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, as saying.
In April, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Tehran had started the process of enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, confirming earlier statements by Iranian officials. Iran said in June it had made 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60%. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
