Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday wished people on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 13:13 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah wishes people on Govardhan Puja
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday wished people on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. "Best wishes for 'Govardhan Puja' to all. Jai Shri Krishna!" tweeted Shah.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wished people and prayed for the welfare of all. "Best wishes to all the countrymen on Govardhan Pooja, a symbol of nature, environment, and promotion of livestock. I pray to Lord Krishna to remove the sufferings of all and for the welfare of all," he said in a tweet.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated the day after Diwali. This day is commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna gave shelter and protection to villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains by lifting up the 'Govardhan Hill'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

