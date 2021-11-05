Hi-tech machines deployed at silk factory in J-K's Srinagar to improve quality

The hi-technology machines deployed at the Rajbagh silk factory in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar have improved the overall quality of silk. Speaking to ANI, Zameer Syed Ilahi, the manager of the factory, said, "The Rajbagh silk factory was badly damaged due to the floods in 2014, following which, many employees of this factory lost their jobs."

"Later on, with the help of proper funds provided by the Central government and efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the silk factory was restored with high tech machines which have improved the quality of silk products at large scale." The employees working in the factory welcomed this development as the machines have made the work easier.

Bashir Ahmad, an employee, said, "We are very happy as the whole process of weaving has become easier. We are also given technical training to operate the machines. These hi-technology machines will help restore the glory of this silk factory." Another employee, Javed Ahmad Shah informed that the factory also has dyeing facilities. "We make suits and sarees which are available for customers at Rajbagh silk showroom," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)