Unveiling of Adi Shankaracharya's statue by PM Modi reflects traditions of India's Sanatan Dharma: Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Friday said that unveiling the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of Kedarnath Temple reflects the traditions of the country's 'Sanatan Dharma'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:13 IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Friday said that unveiling the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of Kedarnath Temple reflects the traditions of the country's 'Sanatan Dharma'. "Unveiling of the 12 feet statue of Jagad Guru Shankaracharya by PM Narendra ModiJi reflects the best traditions of India's Sanatan Dharma. Its a gratitude expressed by a grateful nation to a Guru who has enlightened us with his vision and Philosophy," the minister tweeted.

Noting the contributions of Shankaracharya, he further said, "The journey of Adi Shankara from Kaladi in Kerala to Kedarnath is an inspiring one. He restored belief in the Vedas and Upanishads. Paved for the renaissance of Sanatana Dharma." The Minister added, "Shankaracharya's Advaita Philosophy will forever guide in the spiritual evolution of every individual and the society."

The Prime Minister earlier today unveiled the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district. The statue weighs 35 tonnes and is made by Mysore-based sculptors from chlorite schist stone. The statue is known to withstand rain, sunshine and harsh climate. The work on the statue began in 2019. The Prime Minister during his visit to Kedarnath also offered prayers at the ancient temple and inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores. This is Prime Ministers' second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

