Left Menu

It's time to target 5 times increase in export of technical textiles in 3 years: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the time has come to target a five times increase in the export of technical textiles in three years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:09 IST
It's time to target 5 times increase in export of technical textiles in 3 years: Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the time has come to target a five times increase in the export of technical textiles in three years. The minister was speaking to representatives of the Indian Technical Textile Association ( ITTA) in Delhi.

"Centre would support Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) for the textile sector in states supporting the development and offering affordable infrastructure for textile manufacturing like cheap land and power," said the minister. Goyal further suggested aligning with the best standards in textile manufacturing so that there is no difference in the quality of textile meant for international and domestic consumers. The Minister suggested public-private participation in the use of government funds in Research and Development in technical textiles.

"It may be noted that the growth of technical textiles in India has gained momentum in the past five years, currently growing at an eight per cent per annum rate. Our aim is to hasten this growth to 15-20 per cent range during next five years," he stated. "Current world market is USD 250 billion (18 lakh crore) and India's share in it is USD 19 billion. India is an aspiring player with USD 40 billion in size in this market (eight per cent share). The biggest players are the USA, Western Europe, China and Japan (20-40 per cent share)," he added.

The minister said that in addition to the growth in statistical terms, the growth towards high technology and indigenously innovated products will also be directed. He further mentioned that with these objectives in mind, the government has launched National Technical Textiles Mission in February 2020, with a view to making India a self-reliant, vibrant, export-oriented economy in the world.

"Our aim is to transform India into a major player in innovations, technology development, applications in key areas (agriculture, roads, railways, water resources, hygiene and healthcare, personal protection) with emphasis on higher education and skilled workforce," he said. Goyal informed that in January 2019, for the first time in India, 207 HSN Codes were issued for technical textiles and in less than two years time, India has become a net exporter in technical textiles.

He added that the trade balance earlier used to be negative (-Rs 2,788 Crore) in 2018-19 and (-Rs 1,366 Crore in 2019-20), which has turned positive with Rs 1,767 Crore in 2020-21. During the year 2020-21, India's major share of exports is in PPEs, N-95 and surgical masks, fabric for PPEs and masks, he said. Talking about the efforts made by the government to promote technical textiles, the minister informed that 92 items have been made mandatory for use by government organisations covering agriculture/horticulture, highways, railways, water resources, medical applications and nine concerned ministries have issued instructions in this regard.

Goyal further stated that BIS has issued Indian Standards for 377 items and nearly 100 are in pipeline. "Skill development in technical textiles commenced with the introduction of six new courses and another new 20 courses are under preparation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021