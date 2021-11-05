Left Menu

Dutch court overturns $50 bln award to former Yukos shareholders

The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday overturned a $50 billion arbitration award Russia was ordered to pay former shareholders of now defunct oil producer Yukos and returned the case to a lower appeals court in the Netherlands. The ruling came after seven years of legal wrangling in Dutch courts after an arbitration tribunal in 2014 found Moscow had violated its international obligations by taking actions designed to bankrupt Yukos, formerly Russia's largest oil company.

The ruling came after seven years of legal wrangling in Dutch courts after an arbitration tribunal in 2014 found Moscow had violated its international obligations by taking actions designed to bankrupt Yukos, formerly Russia's largest oil company. It means there could be years of additional litigation in the case involving the largest known arbitration award on record.

"Today the Supreme Court quashed the appeal court's final judgment as well as the court's preceding judgment," a statement said. "The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgment." The Supreme Court judges accepted one of Russia's grounds of appeal and said that the Appeals Court must reconsider claims that the former shareholders had committed fraud.

It rejected Russia's other grounds of appeal, including complaints that the court did not have jurisdiction. The judgment on that issue was final, it said. Most Yukos assets were absorbed by Russian oil producer Rosneft. Former Yukos shareholders sought to recover their assets by taking their case to the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), from where the case proceeded through the Dutch legal system.

