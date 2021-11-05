UAE's Abu Dhabi announces new projects to contribute to country's climate initiative
Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy announced nine new projects that will contribute to the United Arab Emirates' Net Zero by 2050 Strategic initiative, the Emirate's media office said in a statement on Friday.
The planned projects, along with existing ones are expected to reduce CO2 emissions from power generation and water production in Abu Dhabi by at least 50% over 10 years, the office added.
The emirate aims to reach a total clean power generation capacity of 8.8GW in 2025.
