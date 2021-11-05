Left Menu

Farmers warned against COVID-19 relief scammers

According to the department, the scam artists are parading as government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:09 IST
Farmers warned against COVID-19 relief scammers
The department has appealed to farmers to be careful of such fraudulent activities. Image Credit: maxpixel
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has warned the public, especially farmers, against unscrupulous and faceless people who promise to fast-track farmers' application for agricultural COVID-19 relief funds.

"These faceless people are calling farmers and sending text messages requesting an amount of R2000 as an upfront payment, promising to fast track their COVID-19 relief fund applications," the department said in a statement.

According to the department, the scam artists are parading as government officials.

The fraudulent text message doing the rounds reads: "We see that last year you have applied for Agricultural COVID-19 fund of R50 000 we want to process it fast so can you send R2000 so we can process it before December. Capitec Bank W. WALSH Acc no: 1332654701 Branch Code 470010."

The department has appealed to farmers to be careful of such fraudulent activities.

"We are appealing to all our farmers to be careful of this fraudulent activity coordinated by unscrupulous and faceless people, it is a scam. Farmers and members of the public must know that they do not have to pay for any government service, especially agricultural relief funding which is meant to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

"The department has finalised the adjudication of all applications received from farmers and the process is now closed. Those farmers who were either successful or unsuccessful have been notified through SMSes," it said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Human Settlements has urged the public to be aware of a fake Facebook account calling for people to apply for Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses online.

"The department will never request you to send your personal information or apply for an RDP house online or request you to share posts on social media platforms in order to get an RDP/BNG (Breaking New Ground) house," the department said.

The department also urged the public to report any fake or suspicious accounts misleading people about the application process for potential beneficiaries of government-subsidised houses.

"To apply for any of our subsidy programmes, please visit your nearest provincial department of human settlements or local municipality."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021